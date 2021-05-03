Resident Evil Village with a demo timer now available

With Resident Evil Village launching later in the week, Capcom released the Resident Evil Village demo with a timer for Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Stadia.

Resident Evil Village demo will be available from May 1 until May 9. It was supposed to be only available for 24 hours but due to demand, Capcom extended it to a week.

The much-awaited demo will take players to the castle and village area of the game. You will have sixty minutes to explore and do what you must do.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its digital storefront:

Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.

Resident Evil Village will be available on May 7. Check back with us for review in a few days. Stay tuned.