Path of Exile 1.79 Update Patch Notes Are Here

Developer Grinding Gear Games has now released a new update for the PS4 version of Path of Exile.



The patch number shows up as 1.79 on PS4, although it’s officially recognized as update 3.14.1. There are a ton of fixes and improvements made to Path of Exile so look carefully at the notes.



The patch notes were released on the game’s official forums. You can read the details posted down below.

Console-Specific Changes

Improved Ultimatum encounter selection process. You will now need to hold the appropriate button for your selection during the Ultimatum time stop until the display bar is filled.

Improved the Trialmaster’s interaction with the cursor.

Updated NeverSink loot filters.

Removed Heist objective items from the Tradeboard.

Ultimatum Improvements and Fixes

“Stand in the Stone Circle” Ultimatum encounters now have larger circles.

Monsters in the “Stand in the Stone Circle” Ultimatum encounters have had their experience and drops improved to bring them more into line with other Ultimatum encounters.

Capped the number of rare Monsters that can spawn per wave during Ultimatum encounters.

Entrances to subareas (such as a Vaal Side Area) are now temporarily disabled while inside an Ultimatum encounter.

Enabled the Razor Dance Ultimatum modifier.

Added a short grace period when being teleported to The Trialmaster’s arena.

Improved various visual effects in The Trialmaster encounter.

Fixed a bug where Monsters could sometimes fail to disappear after completing an Ultimatum encounter.

Fixed a bug where the Hale Heart divination card wasn’t counting towards the “Influenced Item” reward criteria in the “Turn in Divination Cards” challenge.

General Improvements and Fixes

Improved the targeting of the Reap skill. Previously, casting Reap while targeting a Monster could result in the skill failing to hit the Monster, as the skill was being cast from the point of your cursor. Now, casting Reap while targeting a Monster will cause the skill to be cast at the Monster’s location.

The in-game Character Sheet now displays “Immune to Chaos Damage” if you have the Chaos Inoculation keystone passive skill allocated.

The reflected damage from Konu, Maker of Wind’s Molten Shell skill now deals 33% less damage and has a 1 second cooldown (previously no cooldown).

Clarified that the Snow Cloak buff doesn’t cause you to take less damage. This is purely a description change.

Clarified that Fanaticism grants reduction of all costs (not only mana costs). This is purely a description change.

Clarified that the “Luminous Trove” and “A Modest Request” divination cards reward corrupted items. This is purely a description change.

Fixed a bug where the City Square, Factory and Ramparts maps were generating inaccessible areas.

Fixed a bug where opening the Temple of Atzoatl or a Betrayal Safehouse in a map containing a Conqueror’s Citadel could cause the Conqueror to fail to drop a watchstone.

Fixed a bug where the Betrayal Investigation board could sometimes fail to show the correct Syndicate members and their relationships.

Fixed a bug where the Duelist was unable to purchase Cruelty Support from Yeena after completing Sharp and Cruel.

Fixed a bug where Despair linked with Blasphemy could stop reserving mana temporarily if you used the Witchfire Brew unique flask.

Fixed a bug where Corrupting Fever could cause you to apply Corrupted Blood to yourself through reflected or self-inflicted hits.

Fixed a bug where the Rotblood Promise unique ring could allow curses to bypass curse immunity when activating a curse aura that affects you.

Fixed a bug where the Fractal Titan boss in the Cortex map could use the incorrect skills if it absorbed too many Energy Volatiles.

Fixed a bug where the “Focus has x% increased Cooldown Recovery Rate” craftable veiled modifier was being applied to items as a non-crafted modifier. Existing items with this modifier will have the modifier converted to a crafted version.

Fixed a bug where the “Cannot Roll Attack Modifiers” modifier was sometimes not working correctly.

Fixed a bug where the Alternate Quality effect on Divergent Phase Run wasn’t working correctly.

Fixed a bug where unique Talismans could drop unidentified from the Temple of Atzoatl.

Fixed a bug with the Atziri’s Rule unique staff where the Queen’s Demand skill could sometimes fail to trigger Flames of Judgement and Storm of Judgement.

Fixed a bug where Tormented Spirits could use skills while possessing a defeated Betrayal target.

Fixed a bug where Flameblast microtransactions could be applied to the Blood Sacrament skill granted by the Relic of the Pact unique wand.

Fixed a bug in the Caldera map where items could drop in an inaccessible area.

Fixed a bug in the Siege map where items could drop in an inaccessible area.

Fixed a bug where the Sirus, Awakener of Worlds encounter was missing music. The track has also been re-added to the Hideout Music Player.

Fixed a visual bug where certain item base types introduced in 3.13.0 weren’t displaying correctly when used with Animate Guardian.

Fixed a bug where the Blackflame unique ring wasn’t applying the correct ignite visual.

Fixed a bug where the Cinderswallow Urn unique flask wasn’t applying the correct ignite visual.

Fixed a clipping problem with the Deadly Renegade Cloak microtransaction.

Fixed a clipping problem with the Orion Gloves microtransaction that affected the Duelist.

Crash Fixes