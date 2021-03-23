Resident Evil Village coming to Stadia

Pre-Order now and get Stadia Premiere Edition for free

Capcom announced today that Resident Evil Village will be coming to Stadia, alongside its PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions on May 7.

While supplies last, players who pre-order Resident Evil Village ($59.99 for the standard edition, $69.99 for the Deluxe Edition) on Stadia will receive a Stadia Premiere Edition free of charge. With the Stadia Premiere Pro Edition, players will receive the Stadia Controller and a Chromecast Ultra.

Additionally, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition will also be free for Stadia Pro Members.

Here’s an overview of each of the games, via its storefront:

Resident Evil 7: biohazard Gold Edition Experience one of the scariest, most highly acclaimed games of 2017 with Resident Evil 7: biohazard Gold Edition—complete with all Season Pass content. As Ethan Winters, explore the seemingly abandoned Baker mansion and uncover the truth behind the disappearance of your wife. The Gold Edition contains the full game plus downloadable content: the Banned Footage Vol. 1 and 2, and the End of Zoe epilogue episode. Resident Evil Village Experience survival horror like never before in the eighth major installment in the storied Resident Evil franchise—Resident Evil Village. Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7: biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.

Check out the announcement trailer below: