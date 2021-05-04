Rainbow Six Siege 2.06 Update Patch Notes Are Here

Ubisoft has now released the latest update to Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. The update should be available now on all platforms.



The update number is 2.06 if you are playing Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege on PS4, but it’s officially known as patch Y6S1.3.



The download sizes for the patch are listed below.

PC – Ubisoft Connect: 986.80 MB

PC – Steam: 770.98 MB

Xbox One: 1.64 GB

Xbox Series X|S: 1.52 GB

PS4: 1.40 GB

PS5: 1.42 GB

You can read the full patch notes from the official website below.

Operator Balancing

Ace

Replaced Smoke Grenades with Claymore

The S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher destroys Mira’s Black Mirror window

Jackal

Reduced the C7E magazine capacity to 25+1 bullets (from 30+1)

Reduced the C7E damage to 42 (from 46)

Jäger

Reduced the 416-C magazine capacity to 25+1 (from 30+1)

Increased the 416-C vertical kick

Tachanka

Shumikha Launcher

Increased the magazine capacity to 7 (from 5)

Increased the fire duration to 7s (from 5s)

Reduced the detonation time to 0.75s (from 1s)

Increased the fire area radius to 1.9m (from 1.7m)

Increased the projectile “distance to start drop” to 20m (from 8m)

Increased the projectile speed to 30 (from 20)

DP27

Reduced the equip time to 0.65s (from 0.9s)

Reduced the unequip time to 0.3s (from 0.42s)

Thermite

Replaced Claymore with Smoke Grenades

Tweaks and Improvements

Game Balancing

Designated Marksman Rifle (Attackers)

Removed access to 1.0x scopes

Gave access to 1.5x, 2.0x, and 2.5x scopes

Added 3.0x as default scope

Player Comfort

Removal of Tactical Realism

Removed the Tactical Realism playlist type from Custom Games.

Added Interface Preferences to the Options menu that allow players to enable and disable some HUD parameters.

All Tactical Realism playlists that have been saved by players will be removed.

Ubisoft Connect

Stats micro-app is coming to Ubisoft Connect overlay.

Discover your stats and compare them with your friends.

Discover your playstyle as an Attacker and as a Defender.

Game Health

Ranked Match Cancellation

A vote to cancel a match can only be triggered during the Preparation Phase in the first round of the match.

When a player refrains from voting, it is considered a “no” vote instead of not being counted.

The vote is still decided by the majority, with ties going in favor of a cancel.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

FIXED – Attackers can use 2 drones to push the planted defuser inside the objective room.

FIXED – Environmental destruction is not replicated for a player who joins an in-progress match.

FIXED – Players who leave a Ranked or Unranked match are sometimes unable to rejoin and get infinite loading.

FIXED – Players are able to get double MMR if 4 players leave the match and rejoin.

FIXED – Explosions can destroy Bandit’s Shock Wire through reinforced walls and indestructible floors.

FIXED – Cancelling a Ranked queue may result in an Abandon Penalty, even if the player never joined a match.

Level Design

FIXED – The drone can see through the curtains above the window near 1F Red Stairs on Villa map.

FIXED – Doorway on the eastern side of 2F Bedroom is blocked if the player is AFK on Club House map.

FIXED – Player is able to glitch inside of the car located in Garage on House map.

FIXED – Drones get stuck inside the pile of wood in EXT Stable on Villa map.

FIXED – Payphones have no collision with Operators on Outback map.

FIXED – The spotlight in 1F Waiting Room no longer illuminates the environment when looking at it from 1F Customs Inspection on Border map.

FIXED – Defenders can be detected outdoors when they stand near the door frame in 1F Waiting Room on Border map.

FIXED – Collision issues around windows on Consulate map.

FIXED – Player is able to plant the defuser between the bomb sites in 1F Main Lobby on Border map.

FIXED – Attackers have unfair line of sight through a drone vent from EXT Office Balcony to 1F Bedroom on Skyscraper map.

FIXED – Various LOD issues on Outback map.

FIXED – Multiple collision issues on Chalet map on Xbox Series X.

Operators

FIXED – Echo’s Yokai and Mozzie’s captured drones lose their signal on the stairs in B Snowmobile Garage Corridor on Chalet map.

FIXED – When Flores’ RCE-Ratero Charge detonates, its HUD remains on screen.

FIXED – Player with RFF is able to eliminate Caveira while she is interrogating an Attacker.

User Experience