WWE 2K22 Trailer Features Rey Mysterio

2K Games has released a new trailer for WWE 2K22 featuring Rey Mysterio and Cesaro.



The trailer for WWE 2K22 was really short, but we get to see some footage of an early build of the game. All it says is the game is coming soon which suggests a 2021 release.



No platforms have been announced so far, but it should be released for next-gen and current-gen platforms.



You can see the trailer below. What do you guys think of it?