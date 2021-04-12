XGIMI Reveals New Flagship Horizon and Horizon Pro

XGIMI Reveals New Flagship Horizon and Horizon Pro

Recently, XGIMI revealed two new high end projectors, Horizon and Horizon Pro to replace H2.

Both models will offer some welcome upgrades to the H2, including more lumens, Android OS 10, speakers by Harman Kardon and better overall picture.

In regards to picture improvements, XGIMI noted the Horizon and Horizon Pro will have XGIMI’s patented X-VUE image technology that will drastically improve dynamic image picture quality. In addition to that, both boast an updated processor, so picture enhancements should be a noted improvement.

Right now XGIMI plans to open pre-orders in May, with an expected release in June for Horizon and Horizon Pro. As of now, a landing page is up for notifications/updates and completing the quiz will give a $100 discount coupon that will be sent a week before preorders open.

Grant Gaines

Hey, my name is Grant and I'm the managing editor and main reviewer at Just Push Start. If there is one thing I've learned over the past 20+ years, it's good games come in various shapes and sizes, so I'm always excited to try something new, even if I'm not that good at it. If you like what I do, have any comments or just want to get ahold of me, send a message to my e-mail, which is Grant . Gaines at Justpushstart.com and I'll get back to you.