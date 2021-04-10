Knockout City Boasts Some Impressive Cross-Play Beta Numbers

Upcoming competitive dodgeball multiplayer game, Knockout City, boasted some impressive figures from its recently concluded beta.

The infographic above shows that the experience certainly resonated in a number of players. Not only did someone manage an impressive 18 match winning streak after just starting, another KOed over 5,000 players in the two days. Add in millions of Twitch minutes watched and it’s a good start to quirky title.

Given the beta for Knockout City offered some fun and competitive bits, all with a delightful ’50s look, it will be interesting to see how the experience grows and expands when it launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC via Origin and Steam on May 21, 2021.