Star Wars: Republic Commando 1.01 Update Patch Notes Released

The day one patch for Star Wars: Republic Commando has arrived giving it some 4K support if you play the game on PS5.



Star Wars: Republic Commando has been available on PC and Xbox for a while now, but this week sees a remastered version of the game released for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.



The day one patch is available and the PS4’s update history gives us details of it. You can read the patch notes below.

Supported up to 4K rendering resolution on PlayStation 5.

Supported up to 1440p rendering resolution on PlayStation 4 Pro.

Optimized rendering shaders.

Improved audio quality.

Updated controller’s vibration settings.

Reduced controller’s dead zone size.

Minor bug fixes and quality of life changes.

The game is out now for multiple different platforms. The game is like a Star Wars version of the old Rainbow Six games as you can work together with AI partners.