Star Wars: Republic Commando coming to Switch and PS4 on April 6

Aspyr Media announced today that the classic Star Wars: Republic Commando will be coming digitally for Switch and PS4 on April 6 for $14.99.
Star Wars: Republic Commando is a first-person tactical shooter that first debuted for Xbox back in February 2005 and PC in March 2005. Currently, the game is available for PC via Steam, GOG, and Origin.
Here’s an overview of the game, via Aspyr Media:
Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately, annihilate the enemy. Boss, Fixer, Scorch, and Sev, better known as Delta Squad, are back! Your squad will follow your orders and your lead, working together as a team—instinctively, intelligently, instantly. Relive the legendary campaign.
– Battle Relentless Enemies – Battle a variety of highly intelligent and deadly enemies—from brutal Trandoshan mercenaries to the flying insectoid warriors of Geonosis.
– The Squad is Your Weapon – Your squad will follow your orders, performing complex commands and strategic maneuvers. You are their leader. They are your weapon.