Star Wars: Republic Commando coming to Switch and PS4 on April 6

Aspyr Media announced today that the classic Star Wars: Republic Commando will be coming digitally for Switch and PS4 on April 6 for $14.99.

Star Wars: Republic Commando is a first-person tactical shooter that first debuted for Xbox back in February 2005 and PC in March 2005. Currently, the game is available for PC via Steam, GOG, and Origin.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Aspyr Media: