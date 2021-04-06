HyperX Alloy Origins Core (HyperX Blue Switch) Review

Like I mentioned in our review of HyperX’s Alloy Origins 60, HyperX is in a good place in terms of features and is ready to focus on catering to different markets. Naturally, it was only a matter of time before they completed their Alloy Origins Core line by adding blue clicky switches. With the beloved tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard finally getting the last switch type, is it a must for clicky fans or are you better off with the full-size Alloy Origins?

Despite being HyperX’s latest product, Alloy Origins Core (Blue Switch) sticks with the older style packaging. This makes sense, as the switch type is merely a sticker and there is no rush to change all their packaging. Naturally, the presentation remains great and gives a buyer an idea of what they’re getting.

In terms of look, it boasts the full aluminum body we’ve come to expect from HyperX, along with ABS keycaps. Unfortunately, PBT keys being included is one distinct benefit to Alloy Origins 60, though keys can easily be removed and replaced at any time. The body also takes after the Alloy Origins, featuring rounded edges and a smooth feel. Not only does it have good weight, at a compact size, it feels nice and cool to the touch.

Performance is going to come down to preference. The whole idea behind the 60 percent, 80 percent (TKL), and full-sized keyboard is what is important to the user. Not only is Alloy Origins Core in the middle in terms of size, but it’s also a great compromise of form and function. Not you can use arrow keys without having needless keys or using a macro for simple functions like editing a comment on Discord or easily scrolling through a page. The decreased form factor doesn’t just look nicer on some desks, it increases the amount of space to move the mouse.

This is why many consider a 60 percent keyboard ideal for playing FPS. There is ample space to move the mouse, with either limited space and/or not having to move the keyboard to the side. Since Alloy Origins Core now features blue switches, players can easily confirm their actions have gone through with the telltale click. With two points of feedback, a good number of people prefer blue switches so they know exactly what is going on.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core (HyperX Blue Switch) Review – Verdict

Adding blue switches to HyperX’s already fantastic Alloy Origins Core keyboard is welcome. Not only is it a well-made keyboard perfect for gaming or productivity, but it also features a nice compromise of keys and size. Add in the delightful click and accurate keystrokes and this is a great keyboard for someone who needs some extra space or just doesn’t want a keypad.

[Editor’s Note: Alloy Origins Core (HyperX Blue Switch) was provided to us for review purposes.]