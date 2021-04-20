WarLock Tiles Accessory Review – Tavern & Kitchen

WizKids has just released a range of WarLock Tiles Accessory packs, a new wave of pre-painted 3D scatter terrain and miniature sets for various locations. With packs for Taverns to Tourture Chambers released, this review focuses on two of the new sets; Tavern and Kitchen. From bar staff and an actual bar through to a stove and tankards of ale, these sets aim to bring these locations to life – as part of the WizKids 4D settings line. However, are these sets every DMs dream or will the pieces be left in the box? Let’s find out!



WarLock Tiles: Accessory – Tavern



The major pieces of the tavern set are three bar sections, which form a modular bar. A bartender is included to stand behind it, with a beer tap and keg ready to sit on top, with a drinks cabinet to stand nearby. The three shapes of the bar, a straight section and two corner pieces, allow players to fit the bar easily into builds. However, there is a slight size difference between the ends of the pieces if not used in a specific layout. The keg is similar to the one found in the WarLock Tiles Dungeon Dressing set. They aren’t identical, with the one in the Tavern set being around a millimeter or two larger in size, with slightly darker iron trim. Having a couple of these though isn’t a bad thing in an actual tavern, with one or two not looking out of place behind the bar or in a storeroom.



No tavern is complete without somewhere for characters to consume their drinks. For this purpose there is a table and a couple of stools included. Only two stools look almost silly in front of the full bar and this then leaves the table to be seatless. With another accessory pack such as Dungeon Dressings, which has other tables and chairs it completes the look. Otherwise, with just the Tavern set, it would be a relatively empty tavern. Taverns aren’t just about drinking they also often offer adventurers a place to stay. For this purpose the set includes two large beds, with bright green sheets. Including these helps to bring the full location to life and not just where the rowdy locals get drunk.



To make any tavern have a more warm feeling, as no one wants to step into a cold inn, the set includes a fireplace. While the pink bricks visible in the breaking plaster are a touch bright, the hearth with removable flames sets a room off nicely. This is then only improved visually by placing the bear skin rug in front of it. As a single piece, the bear skin could be found in many locations, such as a mansion, a noble’s bedroom or a country inn. The non-head section of the bear skin rug isn’t overly flat meaning that miniatures don’t perfectly balance, though this isn’t enough of an issue to cause miniatures to constantly tip over. Plus, what it brings to a room visually makes up for it.



Each of the WarLock Tiles Accessory packs seems to have one item that is somewhat out of place. For the Tavern set it is the rooster, which feels like a fun and not too out there addition. It won’t frequent a high class establishment but it could easily be found in the corner of a more “local” drinking hole. It is almost a linking item to the Kitchen set, where a rooster may be more likely to be found.



WarLock Tiles: Accessory – Kitchen



The Kitchen set brings, unsurprisingly, any kitchen location that bit more to life, be that in a home, a castle, an inn or a bakery. Eyes are instantly drawn to the food preparation stations, with a workplace, stove and kitchen island all included. While the workplace fits onto a 1 inch grid perfectly the stove extends over onto a second space. A wood pile and flames are included, which can be switched between the workplace and stove, though the flames make more sense under the stove. There isn’t much food in the set, though there are still two plates, a roasted turkey and roasted pig, which could easily become a part of a feast.



A kitchen isn’t just about cooking or preparing food and the Kitchen set also has cleaning up covered. From a sink for dishes to a basin for cooks to wash their hands, and even a wash tub, these are actually items with a bit of flair. Included in the set are translucent plastic extras that slot into the sink and wash tub. These add the shine of water, with the sink having two to choose from: with dishes or without. The water extras are just that spot of flair and detail that make the pieces standout quality wise.



Not every location will have a kitchen but that doesn’t stop this set from being useful. From the included items, the shelves, food chest and kitchen island could all be easily used in many locations. The shelving for instance is at home in the kitchen. Instead though, they could be shelves of potions in a store or used to hold weapons in a barracks, and players wouldn’t know any different.



The included pitcher and tankards work well with the tavern accessories, perhaps fitting more with that set. These are great to add extra flair to the bar or tables in a tavern, alas they are fiddly to place. Once unboxed the tankards also are the most likely to leave the insert when reboxing the set, so you might want to look into storing them separately, so they don’t get lost.



In the Kitchen set the odd inclusion is an outhouse, or a medieval portaloo when it is sat over the privy (which it neatly fits over). This isn’t really something to use inside a building, thus it stands out. Still, it is something that can sit outside almost any building, adding to the scene as a whole. One drawback is that the outhouse has thin plastic walls, which bend if stored incorrectly, to the extent that it was a little bent when it came out of the box. Putting it over the privy does slightly alleviate this, but it doesn’t seem to match the high quality of the rest of the items in the set.



Tavern & Kitchen



The Tavern and Kitchen sets go together perfectly, as if they were always meant to be one larger set. Combining the two makes for a fully furnished inn, from a bustling bar to empty plates stacking up in the kitchen sink, after hungry adventurers have devoured a roasted hog. The sets have an obvious usage for their named locations but they also have a bunch of scatter terrain pieces which can be used time and time again, in a variety of scenes.



Taken individually, both sets offer a good amount of well painted scatter terrain. Unlike the WarLock Tiles Dungeon Dressing set it is unlikely that gamers will want or need multiples of the sets – unless attempting to recreate a huge tavern like the Yawning Portal. Out of the two the Kitchen set is just about the one that would make sense to get multiple sets of, as multiple buildings in a town setup may have a kitchen. As stunning as the Tavern set is, it almost needs another set like Dungeon Dressings or the Kitchen pack to fully flesh out a drinking hole. Overall though, both of these WarLock Tiles Accessory packs bring a location to life and are instantly ready to be used out of the box, adding flair and 3D awesomeness to any Dungeons & Dragons or Pathfinder scenario!



(Editor’s Note: The WarLock Tiles Accessory Tavern & Kitchen packs were provided to us by Asmodee for the review. These sets are currently available from local board game stores! Find your local store here.)