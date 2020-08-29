Song of Horror coming to PS4 and Xbox One this October

Raiser Games revealed during this year’s Future Games Show: Gamescom 2020 Edition that Song of Horror will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One on October 29.

Song of Horror is a fixed-camera survival horror game that is currently available for PC via Steam. The game will feature thirteen playable characters as each of them will have their own different view in solving the mysterious disappearance of a famed writer, Sebastian P. Husher.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Steam page listing:

A Cursed Song The famed writer Sebastian P. Husher has gone missing, along with his entire family. Worried, his editor sent an assistant to his house in order to look for him—but he never came back… These disappearances spark a set of events that will soon reveal something dreadful: a nameless, dark entity known only as The Presence seems to be responsible. An Unstoppable Entity Song of Horror offers a truly dynamic terror experience: its antagonist, the supernatural entity known only as The Presence, is controlled by an advanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) that adapts to your actions and decisions. Experience unbearable fear as this otherworldly being responds to your way of playing and hunts you down in unexpected ways, offering a unique experience to every player and gameplay where tension builds up naturally instead of coming from scripted sequences. 13 Playable Characters As a player, you will live this story through the eyes of a varied set of characters related to the story in their own way. Every character is different, and brings their unique point of view to the investigation, allowing them to approach clues and items differently. Their actions and decisions will shape the world: some of them will know more or less of certain aspects of the story; some will be more effective against supernatural manifestations, but all of them can die if the Presence gets to them—and death is permanent. If they die, you will have to pick the story up with another one, and continue the investigation so their deaths are not in vain. Explore the Scariest Places A mysterious antique shop, a forgotten abbey, an abandoned mental hospital… Each location in Song of Horror is inspired by the classics of the genre. Explore and investigate these haunted places to gather clues and items that will help you solve challenging puzzles while enduring the agonizing tension of the game’s atmosphere.

Check out below the console announcement trailer: