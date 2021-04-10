Rumor: Microsoft And Nintendo to Potentially Partner this Fall

There has been a lot of speculation about Microsoft and Nintendo potentially teaming up, something Shpeshal Ed is suggesting will happen this Fall.

The cat seems to be out of the bag on Nintendo and Xbox. You'll hear more in the fall — Shpeshal Ed (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 10, 2021

Those familiar with Shpeshal Ed will know he correctly leaked some presentation information, along with Final Fantasy VII Remake being a PlayStation Plus title and more.

Naturally, due to how vague the comment is, there is a lot of speculation as to what it could be. Some wonder if it will be related to the currently unannounced improved Switch that is supposedly due out in 2021, to hopes of Game Pass or Master Chief joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Coincidentally, Danjaq, LLC registered a new trademark for Goldeneye for use in gaming.

GOLDENEYE Trademark Information Trademark by Danjaq, LLC Entertainment software, namely, downloadable electronic game software for use on mobile or cellular telephones whether handheld or freestanding and other electronic mobile and/or wireless devices such as tablets and digital personal assistants; downloadable electronic game programs; downloadable electronic game software; downloadable game software; downloadable game software via a global computer network and wireless devices; downloadable elec… Entertainment services, namely, providing online electronic games via a global computer network, mobile or cellular telephones and/or other wireless devices; electronic game services provided by means of the internet; providing interactive online electronic games via the internet and electronic communication networks; multimedia publishing of game software; provision of non-downloadable computer games on line or by means of a global computer n… Trademark

Shpeshal Ed has already debunked the news he was referring to Goldeneye, though that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.