Rumor: Final Fantasy VII Remake and More are March’s PlayStation Plus Games; Reveal Set for During State of Play

For a while Sony has pretty consistently revealed next months PlayStation Plus offerings on the Wednesday before the next month, something that didn’t happen, leading to some interesting rumors.

With Sony set to do their latest State of Play later today, a lot of users are guessing the upcoming titles will be revealed during that, something Sony has done in the past, and rumors suggest it might be one of the best months ever.

If you haven’t bought Final Fantasy 7 Remake yet. Make sure you’re subscribed to PlayStation Plus for March… — Shpeshal Ed (@Shpeshal_Ed) February 24, 2021

Things start with Nick “Shpeshal Ed” Baker, co-host of the XboxEra podcast, suggesting Final Fantasy VII Remake will be offered next month. At first glance this might seem unlikely, but ResetEra insider KatharsisT, along with moderators Ghostcrew and Quinton have gone on record confirming that is accurate information.

With Sony losing exclusivity in April, 2021, it makes sense and some going as far as suggesting it was part of the original deal. Naturally, even confirmed games have been pulled in the past, so it doesn’t matter until it happens but it’s interesting to say the least.

In addition to many things pointing to Final Fantasy VII Remake, there is a strong belief the other title will be Kena: Bridge of Spirits. This started as harmless speculation, mostly that it’s set to release sometime this quarter, very little has been shown and preorders are not up, all of which mimics Bugsnax which ended up being a Plus title a few months back, until developer Ember Lab commented on Twitter.

A rumor is just a rumor until announced by our official site and social channels! 🧡 — Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) February 24, 2021

Obviously Ember Lab is not going to pass on free publicity, though it certainly adds to the potential.

Regardless of what the titles actually end up being, odds are we will find out all that and more during today’s State of Play.