Despite Shortages, PlayStation 5 has Outsold PlayStation Vita, Sega Dreamcast and Nintendo Wii U in Europe

Due to a wide number of factors, PlayStation 5 is extremely difficult to get, but according to Christopher Dring, head of GamesIndustry.biz, it has already outsold PlayStation Vita, Sega Dreamcast and Nintendo Wii U in Europe.

Fun fact. PlayStation 5 in the UK has already sold more than Wii U, PlayStation Vita and Sega Dreamcast — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) April 8, 2021

In many ways this is an interesting statistic. Not only does it show, despite issues, Sony is doing their best to make sure everyone can get PlayStation 5, it also puts into perspective how poorly those systems sold.

Odds are the lifetime sales will really be something, but for now, at least the system is finding success.