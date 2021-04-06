Xbox Game Pass adds Grand Theft Auto V, MLB The Show 21, and more in April

Microsoft announced today several new titles that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for both console/cloud and PC in early April, which includes Grand Theft Auto V, MLB The Show 21, and more.

Additionally, at least ten games will be leaving the catalog by April 15 and 16. They are the following games: Deliver Us the Moon, Gato Roboto, Wargroove on April 15, and on April 16 via EA Play, the following sports game will be leaving Xbox Game Pass: Madden 15, 16, 17, 18, 25, and NHL 18, and 19.

Here are more details of games coming to Xbox Game Pass that includes Grand Theft Auto V, and more, via Microsoft:

■ Coming Soon

April 8

Grand Theft Auto V via Xbox Game Pass (Cloud and Console) – When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other.

via Xbox Game Pass (Cloud and Console) – When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other. Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – Hitler’s zombie hordes are back for more in this spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4! Abominable occult enemies, epic weapons and a harrowing campaign for one to four players await in 1940s Europe, as you fight to save humankind from undead Armageddon!

(Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – Hitler’s zombie hordes are back for more in this spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4! Abominable occult enemies, epic weapons and a harrowing campaign for one to four players await in 1940s Europe, as you fight to save humankind from undead Armageddon! Disneyland Adventures (Cloud) – Experience the magic of Disneyland! Take a journey where stories come to life and dreams come true, right in your living room! Explore Disneyland park, from Main Street U.S.A. to Critter Country, where you can join Peter Pan to battle Captain Hook, high-five Mickey Mouse, and hug Snow White.

(Cloud) – Experience the magic of Disneyland! Take a journey where stories come to life and dreams come true, right in your living room! Explore Disneyland park, from Main Street U.S.A. to Critter Country, where you can join Peter Pan to battle Captain Hook, high-five Mickey Mouse, and hug Snow White. Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (Cloud) – Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure invites families and fans of all ages to experience the worlds of six beloved Disney/Pixar films. Team up with characters from The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Up, Cars, Toy Story, and Finding Dory to solve puzzles and uncover hidden secrets.

April 12

NHL 21 (Console) EA Play – Carve your path to superstardom in an expanded Be A Pro mode and go down as one of the league’s greatest. On the ice, change up your attack with all new moves, dekes, dangles, and evasive maneuvers, inspired by the league’s most groundbreaking innovators.

April 15

Rain on Your Parade (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – Travel the world as a cute cardboard cloud and ruin everybody’s day! Unlock new methods of mischief in over 50 levels, each with unique setting and objectives. Make new friends and help them too—it’s an adorable schadenfreude game!

(Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – Travel the world as a cute cardboard cloud and ruin everybody’s day! Unlock new methods of mischief in over 50 levels, each with unique setting and objectives. Make new friends and help them too—it’s an adorable schadenfreude game! Pathway (PC) [email protected] – Assemble a bold team of adventurers and journey through the desert-wilderness. In 1936, Nazi influence has spread, along with rumors of secret excavations, mysterious artefacts, and gruesome occult rituals… Outwit foes in strategic squad combat and locate ancient treasures before they fall into the wrong hands!

April 20

MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console) – MLB The Show 21 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one on Cloud (Beta), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Experience faster, deeper, and more intense moment-to-moment action on the field in 4K 60FPS on Xbox Series X|S consoles. Lead your ballplayer to Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty glory as a two-way star and face your friends on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 with cross-platform play.

■ Play Over 50 Cloud-Enabled Games with Xbox Touch Controls

Last September, we were thrilled to launch our first game with Xbox touch controls—Minecraft Dungeons. Since then, touch controls remain one of the top-requested features for cloud gaming, to unlock new ways to play on your Android mobile devices without the need for an external controller. Today, we’re excited to share that we have been working with developers to bring you over 50 great touch-enabled games that you can now play with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). In addition to Minecraft Dungeons, Xbox touch controls are available with Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Slay the Spire, and many more games.

Here is a link to the full list of titles.

■ New Xbox Game Pass Experience on Xbox Console

Playing games with your friends just got easier with Xbox Game Pass on your console. Within the Game Pass, you’ll see a new section that says Play with Friends when you have people on your friends list playing any of the games in Xbox Game Pass. You’ll be able to either jump right into a joinable multiplayer session or begin installing the games your friends are currently playing!

■ In Case You Missed It

Genesis Noir ([email protected]) (Now Available with Cloud) – A noir adventure spanning time and space. When a love triangle between cosmic beings becomes a bitter confrontation, you’ll witness a gunshot fired by a jealous god — otherwise known as The Big Bang. Jump into the expanding universe and search for a way to destroy creation and save your love.

([email protected]) (Now Available with Cloud) – A noir adventure spanning time and space. When a love triangle between cosmic beings becomes a bitter confrontation, you’ll witness a gunshot fired by a jealous god — otherwise known as The Big Bang. Jump into the expanding universe and search for a way to destroy creation and save your love. Octopath Traveler (Now Available with Cloud) – Eight travelers. Eight adventures. Eight roles to play. Embark on an epic journey across the vast and wondrous world of Orsterra and discover the captivating stories of each of the eight travelers. Use each character’s distinctive abilities in and out of battle and make decisions to shape your path.

■ Downloadable Content / Game Updates

Among Us: The Airship Update (PC) (Available Now) – Prepare for but beware the Impostor. Hop onto the newest Among Us map: the Airship! Out now for four to 10 players in local and online multiplayer, work together on the biggest map yet to carry out the greatest plan… though whether that’s as a Crewmate or Impostor is another question. Free hats, new tasks, and even more emergency meetings to call!

(PC) (Available Now) – Prepare for but beware the Impostor. Hop onto the newest Among Us map: the Airship! Out now for four to 10 players in local and online multiplayer, work together on the biggest map yet to carry out the greatest plan… though whether that’s as a Crewmate or Impostor is another question. Free hats, new tasks, and even more emergency meetings to call! Gears 5: Free Batista as Marcus Skin (Available Until April 12) – Calling all Gears 5 wrestling fans! For this week only, get the Batista as Marcus skin for free in the in-game store. Previously released for use in campaign, the Batista as Marcus skin can now be equipped in Versus and Horde modes.

(Available Until April 12) – Calling all Gears 5 wrestling fans! For this week only, get the Batista as Marcus skin for free in the in-game store. Previously released for use in campaign, the Batista as Marcus skin can now be equipped in Versus and Horde modes. Grounded Photo Mode Update (Available Now) – This update brings with it the first iteration of Photo Mode available in single-player games, allowing players to show their creativity and share images from their life in the Backyard. Along with new content and features, this update is helping to pave the way for more to come!

(Available Now) – This update brings with it the first iteration of Photo Mode available in single-player games, allowing players to show their creativity and share images from their life in the Backyard. Along with new content and features, this update is helping to pave the way for more to come! Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 6 (April 7) – The free Season 6 update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection starts April 7! Enjoy new content like Halo 3 armor, vehicle and weapon skins inspired by the Halo: Fireteam Raven arcade game alongside over 100 additional seasonal rewards.

■ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Sea of Thieves: Ocean Crawler Bundle (Available Now) – Claim the Ocean Crawler Bundle of cosmetics for your character and ship, including the Ocean Crawler Jacket and Hat, matching Figurehead and Sails, and a windfall of 10,000 gold!

(Available Now) – Claim the Ocean Crawler Bundle of cosmetics for your character and ship, including the Ocean Crawler Jacket and Hat, matching Figurehead and Sails, and a windfall of 10,000 gold! Gems of War: Shadow Dragon Legendary Starter Pack (Available Now) – The Shadow Dragon Legendary Starter Pack available now via Perks, features the Shadow Dragon, Legendary weapon “Order and Chaos”, 10 legendary ingots and 1500 Souls.

(Available Now) – The Shadow Dragon Legendary Starter Pack available now via Perks, features the Shadow Dragon, Legendary weapon “Order and Chaos”, 10 legendary ingots and 1500 Souls. Phantasy Star Online 2: April Member Pack (April 7) – Snag the April Member Pack which includes Triboosts, EXP, Coins, and more!

(April 7) – Snag the April Member Pack which includes Triboosts, EXP, Coins, and more! Apex Legends: Have Faith Weapon Charm (April 8) – Show the competition what you’re made of with your new Have Faith Weapon Charm, brought to you by EA Play! Equip this to your favorite weapon and battle for glory, fame, and fortune in style.

(April 8) – Show the competition what you’re made of with your new Have Faith Weapon Charm, brought to you by EA Play! Equip this to your favorite weapon and battle for glory, fame, and fortune in style. Spellbreak: Chapter 2 Pass (April 8) – Join the Order of the Vowbreakers as you reveal the secrets of the cataclysmic Fracture! As an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you get a free Chapter 2 Pass that unlocks 50 levels of rewards, gold, and exclusive cosmetics. Can you complete the chapter and unlock the Vowguard Inquisitor?

■ Xbox Game Pass Quests

Forza Horizon 4 – 150 points: Earn 7,000 Influence.

– 150 points: Earn 7,000 Influence. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – 150 points: Play 2 matches.

– 150 points: Play 2 matches. Alien Isolation – 150 points: Spend 5 minutes successfully avoiding Alien detection.

– 150 points: Spend 5 minutes successfully avoiding Alien detection. The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited – 150 points: Find 2 Skyshards or Have 3 Alliance VS Alliance Kills.

■ Leaving Soon

April 15

Deliver Us the Moon (Console and PC)

Gato Roboto (Console and PC)

Wargroove (Console and PC)



April 16 (EA Play)