EPOS Announces H3, Their Latest Wired Headphone

With the gaming market continuing to expand, EPOS revealed their latest headphone, H3.

Similar to Astro Gaming’s A10, EPOS hopes to find a balance between quality and price. Not only does it feature EPOS’ lovely design, as we saw with GSP 602, they also offer a lightweight frame and nice padding, that should result in a very comfortable feel. EPOS also included a “studio quality” mic with H3, along with a lift to mute mic, volume wheel on the side and closed back design.

Those interested will be able to pick up H3 from EPOS starting today. The headset comes in either black or white and is just $119.99.

