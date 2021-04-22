Ys IX: Monstrum Nox coming to Switch and PC on July 6 in North America

NIS America announced today that Ys IX: Monstrum Nox for both PC and Switch will be coming to North America on July 6.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is currently available for PlayStation 4. For those in Europe, the Switch and PC version of Ys IX will be released three days later, which will be on July 9.

Here’s an overview of the game, via NIS America:

Renowned adventurer Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before setting foot inside. While imprisoned, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrums to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from a shadowy dimension called the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq. – Feared Protectors – Play as any of the six notorious Monstrums, each with their own unique Gifts that grant abilities such as scaling sheer walls or detecting hidden objects to protect the city from shadowy creatures.

– The World Within the Walls – Explore the massive city, accept quests to aid the townsfolk, and enter the Grimwald Nox to vanquish the threats to Balduq.

– Strength of the Night – Familiar mechanics such as Flash Dodge and Flash Guard allow you to outmaneuver your foes、while new additions such as Gifts and Boost Mode further augment your ability to fight.

Check out below the release date announcement trailer of Ys IX for both PC and Switch: