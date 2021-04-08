Deathloop delayed again to September 14

Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Lyon announced today that Deathloop will not make its previously planned May 21 release date as the game has been delayed to September 14.

The delay for Deathloop marks the second delay for the title. Deathloop was previously planned for release in the Holiday of 2020 but was delayed to May 21. This time, the game will be delayed for about four more months.

Here’s the full statement from its developer, Arkane:

We’ve made the decision to delay the launch of Deathloop to September 14, 2021. We’re committed to quality and preserving our team’s ambitions for Deathloop while ensuring the health and safety of everyone at Arkane. We’ll be using this extra time to accomplish our goal: create a fun, stylish, and mind-bending player experience. We apologize for the extended wait and thank you all for your passion and excitement. It is the fuel that powers our creativity and our hard work. We can’t wait to show you more Deathloop soon! – Game Director Dinga Bakaba, Art Director Sebastien Mitton, and the Arkane Lyon team

Deathloop will be available for PS5 and PC. Let’s all hope September 14 ist he indeed the day Deathloop will be released. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.