Aukey RGB Headset Stand (GH-S8) Review

Completing your ideal gaming setup can be extremely difficult. At first, it seems like the hardest part is figuring out what you need and ultimately obtaining it, though there are so many reviews and guides that make it super simple. It’s once you get to the fringe items, like mousepads, stands, and some of the more niche items that it becomes extremely difficult. Not just due to a lack of option, it’s such a secondary item that there isn’t the same level of interest in critical overviews and deep comparisons. When I saw Aukey released their version of a simplified RGB headset stand, I was overjoyed to check it out. After finally getting it, is this the must-have simple RGB headset stand or does it fall short of others?

As we’ve seen before with Aukey’s gaming line, the packaging is a rather simple black box with their logo on the front. Inside is a surprisingly high amount of foam that holds the headset stand in place. While there is a small guide to building it, this is literally inserting the top part into the bottom. It can be a little tricky, I actually had to use a surprising amount of force, though it ultimately went in. Once put together, Aukey warns it shouldn’t be taken apart and will likely break if an attempt is made.

Construction is a little underwhelming. The whole stand is made of plastic, with the actual part that holds the headset being a little flimsy. Aukey also chooses to affix the cord to the back, so an extender must be used for additional length. On the back are a couple of USB ports, so it can be used as a dock, with a power button to toggle light effects.

Like a lot of gaming items, Aukey’s RGB headset stand will only work correctly when connected to a device it considers a computer. This did work with PS5, though only when the system itself was on, and does double as a USB hub for the console too. It also interacted with my Mac and Windows devices, just not something like a wall plug. And, as a possible positive or negative, the lighting effects, outside of the blue logo on the front, only worked when the system was on. I could trick it to work with a computer, but not a console.

Going back to the opening, the biggest issue with Aukey’s RGB headset stand is the actual lights themselves. Compared to my current RGB headset stand, Corsair’s ST100, the most disappointing thing was how different the lights are. Instead of having a good quarter of an inch bar, it uses this paper-thin ring of lights that can be hard to see. At six or so feet it looks a little more pleasing, though it just isn’t as satisfying to look at as ST100.

This unfortunately puts Aukey’s RGB headset stand at a distinct disadvantage. Sure, it’s a little less than half of ST100’s cost, but for the money, it makes a much better statement with the distinct positive of being metal and featuring USB 3.1 ports instead of 2.0. This can make it a hard choice, one that hinges on how important design is.

Aukey RGB Headset Stand (GH-S8) Review – Verdict

Overall, Aukey’s RGB headset stand hinges on what you find important in a headset. I’d argue the form, function, design, and look warrants another $40, though that isn’t for everyone. On a high note, the stand functioned fine with commonly used headsets and looked good, it just is a matter of what element is more important to you.

