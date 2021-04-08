Guilty Gear Strive Gets Teen Rating From ESRB

The ESRB has now officially rated Guilty Gear Strive and the fighting game has been rated T for Teen.



The content descriptors show that the game contains Blood, Language, Mild Suggestive Themes and Violence.



The rating summary for Guilty Gear Strive says: “This is a fighting game in which players engage in one-on-one battles using human characters and biological weapons called GEARs. Players use punches, kicks, and various weapons (e.g., swords, chain scythes, giant scalpels) to drain opponents’ life meters. Each character can execute special attacks that include bursts of flames, shadowy creatures, and blasts of energy. Impact sounds and cries of pain are heard throughout matches. Blood-splatter effects occur during combat, and one cutscene depicts a man’s hand and chest impaled by a spike, resulting in brief blood splashes. Some female characters wear revealing outfits (e.g., deep cleavage), and are depicted with exaggerated-sized breasts and/or brief jiggling effects; some camera angles focus on characters’ cleavage. The word “sh*t” is heard in the dialogue.”

The game will be released on June 11th, 2021 for the PC, PS5 and PS4 platforms.

