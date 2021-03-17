The Outer Worlds now optimized for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Obsidian Entertainment and publisher Private Division released today the much-awaited patch that optimizes The Outer Worlds for Xbox Series X and PS5.

The new 1.0.7 patch for The Outer Worlds will unlock the game to run at 60 frames per second on both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, those who have an Xbox Series S will not be able to experience the new update, per reports of others.

Additionally, the highly-anticipated ‘Murder in Eridanos’ DLC will also be released tomorrow and the new patch will prepare players for it. Sadly, there were no patch notes released for the new patch that Obsidian released today.

Murder in Eridanos is the second and final story expansion for The Outer Worlds. The game is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. Unfortunately, there’s no word as to when the Switch version of the final DLC will release.

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage of Murder in Eridanos DLC soon. Stay tuned.