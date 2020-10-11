The Outer Worlds coming to Steam this month

Private Division and developer Obsidian Entertainment announced this week that The Outer Worlds for PC will finally be coming to Steam on October 23.

The Outer Worlds first debuted for current-gen consoles and PC via the Epic Games Store in October 2019, followed by the Switch version in June 2020. For those who prefers to buy their games on Steam, PC players can look forward to it in a few weeks.

Additionally, The Outer Worlds is also available on Microsoft Store, via Xbox Game Pass.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing: