Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds coming to North America

Square Enix revealed today that Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds for both iOS and Android will make its way to North America sometime in 2021.

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bond is a DeNA-developed action RPG title for mobile. The game first debuted in Japan back in May 2020.

Android players can now pre-register the game via Google Play. There’s currently no word yet as to when iOS players can pre-register via Apple Store.

Additionally, a closed beta test will be available for the west starting April 7 to April 15. Pre-registration is available now until April 4th.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its official website:

Fight on, Disciples of Avan!

In a world tormented by the forces of evil, a swordsman and his companions set out to defeat Hadlar, the Dark Lord.

It has been many years now since The Hero restored peace to the land…

On an isolated island in the southern seas, a boy named Dai lives among monsters, yearning to become a hero himself someday. However, everything changes when the Dark Lord is revived.

With another crisis facing the world, Dai makes a promise to his mentor, encounters new friends, and slowly learns about his own inescapable fate… This is the beginning of Dai’s adventure, and his quest to become a true hero!

Characters

– Dai – Washed ashore on Dermline Island as a baby, Dai was raised by the lump shaman Brass. More recently his latent talents have flourished under the tutelage of Avan, the hero who once saved the world from Hadlar.

– Popp – An admirer of the hero Avan, Popp became his apprentice to train as a mage. He gets carried away easily and has a tendency to run away when things get tough, but he also has a compassionate side.

– Maam – She defends her hometown of Nayle with the magic bullet gun given to her by the hero Avan. Maam is a strong-willed girl who means business, but she’s full of kindness on the inside.

– Avan – This former hero serves as a mentor to Dai and his friends. In the past, he defeated the Dark Lord and saved the world. Despite his mischievous side, he has an unshakeable will, and is a kind teacher.

– Crocodine – The commander of the Dark Army’s Furfang Legion, a contingent of vicious monsters. Bold and proud, he has no fear of death on the battlefield.

– Hyunckel – The commander of the Dark Army’s Undead Legion,a corps of warriors who have transcended death itself. He fights with the Dark Armor Blade, which can repel offensive spells cast its way Although he was Avan’s first disciple, he harbors a deep-seated resentment toward his former master.

Two Worlds

Travel between two worlds, forge bonds with your friends, and fight!

– A Classic Story: Dragon Tracks – The Dragon Tracks storyline follows the story of the original Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai series. Complete quests to add familiar characters to your team!

– A Fresh Adventure: Bonding Journey – The Bonding Journey is an all-new story written under the supervision of Riku Sanjo! It is set in the mysterious world of Milladosia, which bears a striking resemblance to the world seen in The Adventure of Dai. Pinky the pink Dracky (design by Koji Inada) guides our hero. Pinky is a bit clumsy, which often causes some problems…

The star of the story is you—the Luminary Leader! – Join Dai and his friends as you fight to protect the two worlds and the many bonds that unite their inhabitants! You can change your hairstyle, face, gender, and more! Customize your character and adventure in style!

Change vocations and gain the upper hand! – As the Luminary Leader, you can switch to a variety of vocations such as warrior, martial artist, mage, and more! Choose the one that suits your play style the best!

Battle

– Push forward with your allies in dynamic three-lane battles! – Engage in dynamic, intuitive three-lane battles! Unleash powerful attacks as you enjoy simple yet deep gameplay! Play co-op multiplayer with up to three players and conquer your enemies!

Gameplay

– Boost your equipment and skills and take on new quests! – Strengthen weapons, armor, and characters’ skills and abilities. Complete quests, power up, and take on fierce foes!

– Strengthen your allies with the Bonding Halo system! – Get closer to your allies by adventuring together! When a character’s Friendship Level is raised, they get even stronger, and you’ll also unlock special scenes with them! Bolster your bonds and grow together as a team!