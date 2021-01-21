Resident Evil Village exclusive ‘Maiden’ demo for PS5 available today

Capcom revealed today via the Resident Evil Showcase that an exclusive ‘Maiden’ demo for Resident Evil Village is available now for PS5.

The exclusive Resident Evil Village demo is titled Maiden and PS5 owners can get an exclusive sneak peek of the castle from the game. The stand-alone experience is separate but showcases the stunning visuals and 3D Audio that await in the main game.

As the Maiden, players will need to rely solely on their wits to make their escape in this tension-filled demo, as they’ll have no way to fight or defend themselves. A separate new demo for all platforms will be available later this spring.

Here’s an overview of the game, via PlayStation:

Experience survival horror like never before in the eighth major installment in the storied Resident Evil franchise—Resident Evil Village. Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. – First-Person Action – Players will assume the role of Ethan Winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.

– Familiar Faces and New Foes – Chris Redfield has typically been a hero in the Resident Evil series, but his appearance in Resident Evil Village seemingly shrouds him in sinister motives. A host of new adversaries inhabiting the enigmatic village will relentlessly hunt Ethan and hinder his every move as he attempts to make sense of the new nightmare he finds himself in.

– A Living, Breathing Village – More than just a mysterious backdrop for the horrifying events that unfold in the game, the village is a character in its own right with mysteries for Ethan to uncover and terrors to escape from.

Resident Evil Village will be available on May 7, 2021, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series via stand-alone or free upgrade for those who bought the PS4 or Xbox One version.

As always, check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.