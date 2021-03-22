Fallout 76 roadmap for 2021 released

Bethesda Softworks released today the 2021 roadmap for the critically-acclaimed Fallout 76.

During each season for the remainder of 2021, there will be a major update that Bethesda will release. Additionally, the company also announced that there will be a developer AMA on the Fallout 76 subreddit on March 23 at 8:30am PT with project lead Jeff Gardiner and design director Mark Tucker.

Find below the 2021 roadmap:

Spring 2021

Get locked and loaded with our spring update! Introducing S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts, C.A.M.P. Slots, Mannequins, and an all-new Daily Ops expansion. For a deeper look at the new features, check out the Inside the Vault article here. Players who own Fallout 76 on the Bethesda.net launcher can test out all these new features and more in our current iteration of the PTS right now.

Additionally, the update marks the return of Armor Ace, this time in a fierce battle against Commissioner Chaos and the Yukon Five! Season 4 brings all-new rewards to the Scoreboard, from cosmetics, to consumables and everything in-between.

Summer 2021

Last year the Brotherhood of Steel arrived in Appalachia and players witnessed a conflict between the ranks and discovered new obstacles in their path. Steel Reign continues the story of The Brotherhood, introducing all new quests, locations, NPCs, and powerful new rewards. Whose side will you take? Your choices will change the Wasteland.

Legendary modules also arrive this summer, allowing players to craft specific Legendary items. Tailor your build to perfect your playstyle.

Fall 2021

The winds of change are coming, and with it an evolution to Private Worlds! Stay tuned over the coming months for more information as we get closer to release.

We’re also bringing another expansion to Daily Ops to give players even more ways to play.

Winter 2021

This winter introduces four-star Legendary Weapons and Armor along with the arrival of the highly-requested and anticipated C.A.M.P. Pets!

Face off against new dangers with an out-of-this-world event. In the brand-new Public Challenge: Invaders from Beyond, players across the server will unite to complete challenges, face off against challenging new foes and earn some stellar rewards.

The Cultists of Appalachia are up to something sinister in a brand-new Seasonal event: The Ritual! Help the cultists in Point Pleasant prepare an exciting and dangerous ritual, and they’ll repay you with unique rewards.

Fallout 76 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.