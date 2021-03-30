Ratchet & Clank getting a PS5 update in April

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Insomniac Games announced today that Ratchet & Clank from 2016 will be getting a PS5 update that allows players to play the game at 60 frames per second.

Fans wanting to play the 2016-released Ratchet & Clank will have to wait for the patch to be released for PS5 sometime in April. There’s no word yet as to when but it should be next month.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Sony:

Ratchet & Clank blasts onto PlayStation®4 for the first time, with a new game based on elements from the original Ratchet & Clank (PS2™). Ratchet & Clank (PS4™) takes a deeper look at the characters’ origin stories and modernizes the original gameplay. Featuring several new planets, all-new bosses, new Clank gameplay, new flight sequences, and much more – with completely new visuals constructed to use the power of the PS4. PS4 Pro Enhanced

· Dynamic 4K Gaming

· HDR

· Anti-Aliasing *4K HDR compatible display required

Additionally, Ratchet & Clank is currently available for free via the PlayStation Store until March 31 as part of the “Play at Home” campaign by Sony.

Ratchet & Clank is available now for PlayStation 4. A patch for PS5 upgrade will be available later in April. We’ll let you know once the update hits.