Sony Announces PS3, PSP and Vita PlayStation Stores are Closing; Previous Purchases are Safe

Today Sony officially confirmed rumors that the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita online stores will close in the near future. This was met with a lot of confusion and frustration, which was covered in an e-mail sent to impacted users of the PlayStation Store shut down.

On July 2, 2021, Sony will close both PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Portable stores. Shortly after on Aug. 27, 2021, Sony will include PlayStation Vita.

What this means is users will lose the ability to purchase games, DLC or make in-app purchases or add money. The article also made a couple key things perfectly clear, like users are not losing access to previously purchased games. Another important note is cross-buy content will not be impacted, so purchasing the PS4 version will still give the older version if that was part of the terms.

Despite this being unfortunate news for many, it makes sense Sony would discontinue services on a two generation old console. It is good to hear previously purchased items will not be impacted and there will still be some ways to get things, along with a last call to purchase anything you might want.