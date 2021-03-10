HyperX Announces Customer Appreciation Discount Promotion; Starts March 15

In honor of fans and supporters alike, HyperX revealed “Loot Drop,” a special sale that starts next week to show appreciation to the community.
The deal offers savings up to 50 percent, with HyperX highlighting the following deals below:
|Product
|MSRP
|Promo Price
|Alloy Origins Core
|$89.99
|$64.99
|Cloud Alpha S Blackout
|$129.99
|$89.99
|Pulsefire Surge
|$54.99
|$32.99
|CloudX Flight
|$159.99
|$119.99
|Cloud Stinger for PS4
|$49.99
|$39.99
|Cloud Stinger
|$49.99
|$34.99
HyperX describes the deal as “a global celebration of gaming fans to show support for the gaming community and HyperX fans by offering HyperX award-winning products at exceptional discounts” and offers a great opportunity to upgrade your experience regardless of platforms.
Speaking for myself, I would strongly consider getting the pudding keycaps, which really bring out a keyboards RGB lights, for the sale price of $20 or Alloy Elite 2 for $100.
While players will need to wait until March 15 for the deals, they will last until March 22 or supply runs out.