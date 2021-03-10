HyperX Announces Customer Appreciation Discount Promotion; Starts March 15

In honor of fans and supporters alike, HyperX revealed “Loot Drop,” a special sale that starts next week to show appreciation to the community.

The deal offers savings up to 50 percent, with HyperX highlighting the following deals below:

ProductMSRPPromo Price
Alloy Origins Core$89.99$64.99
Cloud Alpha S Blackout$129.99$89.99
Pulsefire Surge$54.99$32.99
CloudX Flight$159.99$119.99
Cloud Stinger for PS4$49.99$39.99
Cloud Stinger$49.99$34.99

HyperX describes the deal as “a global celebration of gaming fans to show support for the gaming community and HyperX fans by offering HyperX award-winning products at exceptional discounts” and offers a great opportunity to upgrade your experience regardless of platforms.

Speaking for myself, I would strongly consider getting the pudding keycaps, which really bring out a keyboards RGB lights, for the sale price of $20 or Alloy Elite 2 for $100.

While players will need to wait until March 15 for the deals, they will last until March 22 or supply runs out.

