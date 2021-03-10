Watch Dogs: Legion online multiplayer update now live

Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Toronto is pleased to announce today that Watch Dogs: Legion online multiplayer is available for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.

With Watch Dogs: Legion online, players will be able to play with friends in cooperative missions, take on new Tactical ops, and compete in the Spiderbot Arena. The PC version of the online update will be delayed following the identification of multiple game-crashing bugs.

Here are the official features of the new online multiplayer mode update for Watch Dogs: Legion:

– Free-roam open-world co-op where players can team up with their friends for up to four-players and explore London, encounter city events, complete challenges and participate in side activities.

– New co-op missions for two-to-four players using new co-op gameplay mechanics and giving players the opportunity to recruit the perfect team and fight back against London’s threats across the most iconic landmarks of the city.

– The first available Player-vs-Player (PvP) mode, Spiderbot Arena, where four players control armed spiderbots and compete in a high intensity free-for-all deathmatch.



Additionally, two exclusive single-player missions are available today for Season Pass holders:

Guardian Protocol: DedSec will track down an algorithm that shows that AI can sometimes override human decision. If this algorithm was to be used in weaponized drones… they would have power over life and death.

Not In Our Name: DedSec discovers a secret group using their name in London, working under the orders of a ruthless tabloid owner, who uses information stolen by this group to blackmail his notorious victims and gain power in the city.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.