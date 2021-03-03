Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 enhancements detailed

Following the reveal of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for the PS5, Square Enix released today new information of the game’s enhancements, as well as the new episode featuring Yuffie Kirasagi.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be available on June 10, 2021, worldwide for PlayStation 5.

Here is more information that Square Enix released today:

Story

Mako─the lifeblood of the planet and the fuel that powers the city of Midgar…

By exploiting this resource through their Mako Reactors, the Shinra Electric Power Company has all but seized control of the entire world. A ragtag group of idealists, known as Avalanche, are one of the last bastions of resistance.

Cloud, an elite SOLDIER operative turned mercenary, takes part in an Avalanche operation to destroy Mako Reactor 1 in the city of Midgar.

The bombing plunges the city into fiery chaos, and amidst the raging inferno, Cloud is tormented by visions of a bitter enemy long thought dead.

After this hallucination fades, he meets a young woman selling flowers, who offers him a single yellow blossom.

In that instant, a host of swirling shadows surround them.

Once more begins a story that will shape the destiny of an entire world.

■ Intergrade

The PlayStation 5 version features improved textures, lighting, and background environments. Additionally, new elements, including the ability to switch between two game modes: “Graphics Mode,” which prioritizes 4K high-resolution graphics, “Performance Mode,” which prioritizes smooth action at 60 frames per second, a “Photo Mode” that allows you to capture your memorable moments in-game, and a new episode featuring Yuffie.

Users who own the PlayStation 4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version free of charge (100 yen for Japanese users). The new episode starring Yuffie requires a separate purchase. Save data from the PlayStation 4 version can be carried over.

Lighting

Improved lighting throughout the game’s various locales paints an even more vivid and beautiful picture of Midgar.

Fog Effects

Enhanced fog effects help make the city more realistic than ever.

Textures

Certain textures have been upgraded to higher resolutions, making for more intricate, detailed environments.

Photo Mode

In the newly-added Photo Mode, not only can you adjust the camera position, but the angle, color, and exposure when capturing screenshots.

Performance Mode / Graphics Mode

Performance Mode prioritizes a stable frame rate and smooth action at 60 frames per second. Graphics Mode prioritizes 4K resolution, letting you enjoy the game’s great visuals in even higher quality.

■ New Episode Starring Yuffie

Story

Amidst the confusion of Mako Reactor 5’s destruction, Wutai makes its move on the city of Midgar.

Yuffie and her partner Sonon, two elite ninja operatives for the Wutaian government, have been assigned a dangerous mission: to steal the Shinra Electric Power Company’s most powerful materia. Together with Avalanche HQ’s support, they cross behind enemy lines to reclaim their homeland’s former glory and exact revenge long in the making.

Yuffie Kisaragi

A member of Wutai’s elite corps of ninja operatives, Yuffie styles herself as both a ravishing beauty and a world-class materia hunter. Using her signature oversized throwing star and exceptional agility, she is a force to be reckoned with. Determined to reclaim her homeland’s former glory—and acting on orders from the government—she sneaks into Midgar.

Sonon Kusakabe (voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya in Japanese)

“Put the claws away, Boss. Least while we’re in Shinra territory.”

A warrior hailing from Wutai, Sonon trained under Yuffie’s father. He experienced the devastation wrought by his country’s war with Shinra, and as a result, harbors a deep resentment for the company. He has been assigned to accompany Yuffie as she infiltrates Midgar—essentially making her his boss. Thankfully though, his serious, grounded nature is the perfect foil for his partner’s eccentric personality.

New Episode

The new episode will be two chapters long and depict Yuffie’s and her partner’s adventure. The two Wutaian ninjas go to Midgar and, with the help of Avalanche HQ, embark on a mission to steal the ultimate materia from the Shinra Electric Power Company.

Yuffie is proficient in both close-quarters combat and ranged attacks, as she wields a massive shuriken and performs ninjutsu attacks. These traits make for exhilarating battles that play out differently than with any other character.

Yuffie can interact with her environment in ways others can’t. For example, she can smash Shinra boxes from far away or flip out-of-reach switches by throwing her shuriken. She also performs ninja-like actions such as deftly traversing latticed walls.