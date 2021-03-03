Fantasian first details revealed

Mistwalker released today the first details of Fantasian, a diorama adventure RPG for Apple Arcade that will be available sometime in 2021.

Fantasian is the latest project of Mistwalker, the team behind the popular RPG Lost Odyssey for Xbox 360 and Terra Battle for mobile devices. While Fantasian is not a console JRPG that everyone hoped for, the details that the company revealed today were promising, especially the legendary Sakaguchi and Nobuo Uematsu of the Final Fantasy series are behind the upcoming mobile game.

Here’s an overview of the upcoming game and two trailers showcasing its graphics, story, and features: