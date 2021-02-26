Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Yuffie DLC Revealed for PS5; Mobile Games Revealed

After months of rumors indicating a PS5 enhanced version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix has officially confirmed Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PS5. The enhancement, which releases on June 10, will boast a whole host of improvements that were highlighted in the trailer below.

Those who already have Final Fantasy VII Remake can also rejoice, as there will be a free upgrade.

This also wasn’t the only surprise revealed, PlayStation 5 owners will also have the ability to purchase a special DLC centered around fan favorite Yuffie.

Square Enix describes the DLC as follows:

As well as introducing many exciting new enhancements, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade also includes a brand-new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character. In this new adventure, play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra Corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland. Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions, bringing a new perspective to the Final Fantasy VII Remake story that cannot be missed.

If that isn’t enough Final Fantasy VII for you, Square Enix also revealed two new mobile games set in that universe. The first is a battle royal called Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, which is set in Midgar before the events of Final Fantasy VII.

The other title is Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, which will tell the full Final Fantasy VII story.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is a chapter-structured single-player experience which will cover the whole of the Final Fantasy VII timeline, including the events of the original game along with all the Final Fantasy VII compilation titles, as well as new story elements, penned by Final Fantasy VII Remake story and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima, surrounding the origins of SOLDIER.

Finally, despite all this great news, no word on whether or not Final Fantasy VII Remake will be offered next month as a Plus game, but it could still happen as next months games are still a mystery.