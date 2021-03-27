Astria Ascending Revealed; Features Veteran Final Fantasy Developers

In a surprise announcement, Artisan Studios formally revealed Astria Ascending for PlayStation 4/5, PC, Switch and Xbox Series, Xbox One, along with confirmation of it being on Game Pass sometime in 2021.

Astria Ascending features Kazushige Nojima, known mostly for his work on Final Fantasy VII, as writer and will be composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto, who composed for Final Fantasy Tactics and more. According to Game Director Julien Bourgeois, the story will showcase each heroes perspective and how relationships form between each other to truly bring the adventure to life.

For more information, here is the Steam overview of Astria Ascending: