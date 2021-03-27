Astria Ascending Revealed; Features Veteran Final Fantasy Developers

In a surprise announcement, Artisan Studios formally revealed Astria Ascending for PlayStation 4/5, PC, Switch and Xbox Series, Xbox One, along with confirmation of it being on Game Pass sometime in 2021.
Astria Ascending features Kazushige Nojima, known mostly for his work on Final Fantasy VII, as writer and will be composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto, who composed for Final Fantasy Tactics and more. According to Game Director Julien Bourgeois, the story will showcase each heroes perspective and how relationships form between each other to truly bring the adventure to life.
For more information, here is the Steam overview of Astria Ascending:
Explore the vast and beautiful world of Orcanon
Visit five different cities populated by unique creatures and solve more than 20 dangerous dungeons. With over 50 hours of game-play and a range of fun mini-games – including shoot ‘em ups, an original fantasy-themed card game and challenging environmental puzzles.
A grand tale of fate and sacrifice
Immerse yourself in a fascinating narrative rife with betrayal, sacrifice and terrors. A story based around adult characters, Astria Ascending offers a more mature experience and extensive dialog.
A rewarding turn-based combat system
Fight over 200 different monsters in captivating, turn-based combat. Collect and summon legendary beasts into the fight and build up your power to wield legendary Cosmo Breaks.
Meet an unforgettable cast of characters
Pick from eight customizable characters spanning a range of fantastical races and skills, and assemble a heroic team that must sacrifice everything to save the world. With 20 classes to choose from and an array of unique skills to command, their fates are doomed, but the world is not.
A hand-drawn adventure crafted with skill and passion
From a team featuring developers from Final Fantasy, Nier Automata and Bravely Default, Astria Ascending includes full voice acting in Japanese and English, a traditionally animated, fully hand-drawn 2D world and a dynamic weather system.Steam Overview