Nobody Saves the World Announced for Xbox and PC

DrinkBox Studios, the company behind the popular Guacamelee series, announced their latest game, Nobody Saves the World.
Currently, Nobody Saves the World is confirmed for Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC and is due out soon, though no firm date was given. DrinkBox Studios also confirmed this will be a Game Pass title.
Here is the official overview for the upcoming title:
From the developers of Guacamelee! 1 and 2 comes Nobody Saves The World, a new twist on action RPGs, in which you play many different character Forms, each with their own unique gameplay mechanics.
The Calamity’s power is growing, and nobody can save the world now. Good thing you are Nobody!
Complete Quests to discover and swap between many varied and distinct Forms. Mix and match abilities in unique and interesting ways to find and complete even more difficult Quests, and unlock more powerful Forms. Explore a vast overworld, clearing procedurally generated dungeons in an effort to beat back The Calamity and Save the World!
Questing, Not Grinding – Player progression and new abilities are obtained exclusively by completing quests, not by defeating monsters. Quests range from “Complete a Dungeon,” to “Poison Baddies,” to “Cheer up a Fellow Rabbit-Lover.”
Quests Unlock New Forms – Level up and unlock new Forms by completing quests. Each new Form has specific strengths and weaknesses and new abilities to experiment with.
Combine Abilities – Customize your Forms by equipping abilities from other Forms: Mix and Match abilities in fun and unexpected ways!
Evolving Dungeons – As you become stronger, procedurally generated dungeons will increase in difficulty and complexity to keep you on your toes!
Incredible Soundtrack – Nobody Saves the World features an original soundtrack by acclaimed Sword and Sworcery composer Jim Guthrie.Steam listing