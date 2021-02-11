Vince McMahon, Paige And More To Join WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster DLC

2K Games has now announced even more wrestlers old and new that will be joining the already large WWE 2K Battlegrounds roster.



Unlike past WWE video games, all of the WWE 2K Battlegrounds additions will be free for everyone. They will be added in as a free update coming very soon.



All in all, you will get 24 new Superstars, two new arenas and 19 customization items. You can see the details posted down below from the press release.



Wednesday, February 11*:

Mr. McMahon;

Gran Metalik (unlocked);

Mojo Rawley (unlocked).

Wednesday, February 17*:

Mr. Perfect;

Doink the Clown;

Vader;

Sonya Deville (unlocked).

Wednesday, February 24*:

Paige;

Cactus Jack;

Mustafa Ali (unlocked);

Tucker (unlocked).

Wednesday, March 3*:

Ricky Steamboat;

British Bulldog;

Maryse (unlocked);

Big Boss Man (unlocked).

Wednesday, March 10*:

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart;

Earthquake;

Tamina (unlocked);

Austin 3:16 Anniversary Arena (unlocked).

Wednesday, March 17*:

Typhoon;

The Brian Kendrick;

Lana (unlocked).

Wednesday, March 24*:

Curtis Axel;

Alundra Blayze;

Bo Dallas (unlocked);

WrestleMania 37 Arena (unlocked).

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.