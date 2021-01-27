Chyna And Mark Henry Coming To WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster

Despite coming out last year, 2K Games is still adding new wrestlers to the arcade video game called WWE 2K Battlegrounds.



The new WWE 2K Battlegrounds characters are coming later this week and they are headlined by Hall of Famers Mark Henry and the late Chyna. You also get a new Hell in a Cell arena too.



You can read more about the new announcement from the press release details posted down below.

“The following WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, as well as a new arena, are currently scheduled to appear in WWE 2K Battlegrounds via automatic updates, with some content requiring unlocking**:

Wednesday, January 27*:

Chyna;

Mark Henry;

Tyler Breeze (unlocked);

Hell in a Cell Arena.

Wednesday, February 3*:

Christian;

Otis;

Dana Brooke (unlocked).

In addition to the roster update, WWE 2K Battlegrounds will feature a Royal Rumble celebration. Fans who tune-in to the Royal Rumble broadcast on February 1st will see a bonus locker code redeemable for 500 Golden Bucks***, which can be used to purchase in-game content, including the new Royal Rumble Pack featuring The Rock, Becky Lynch, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The locker code is redeemable until February 15, 2021.“

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.