Following the success of Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Nintendo decided to include Pyra and Mythra as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters 79 and 80. Despite Nintendo considering them different numbers, they operate as a single character, similar to how Princess Zelda could transform into Sheik in previous titles.

Pyra and Mythra are currently set to hit Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in March and will be included as part of Fighter Pass Vol. 2.