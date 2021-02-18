No More Heroes III Releases August 27

After years of waiting, Nintendo revealed No More Heroes III will release on August 27 for Nintendo Switch.

For those who, understandably, forgot what No More Heroes III is about; you can find the official overview below:

Fight your way to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings! The legendary assassin Travis Touchdown makes his glorious return to the Madness! Our hero, Travis Touchdown, must make it to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings in order to stop the evil Prince FU and his ten alien assassins from taking over the Earth. Earn Money to Enter Ranked Battles! To enter into each subsequent ranked battle, you’ll need to pay a pretty steep fee. Travis must take on various missions around town to make the money he needs to fight. An invitation to the next fight will be sent once the required fees have been transferred via ATM. Nintendo

Use Your Skills to Dominate Opponents! Enjoy even more hardcore slash-‘em-up action than ever before as you use the Joy-Con’s intuitive controls to wield Travis Touchdown’s trusty Beam Katana along with a slew of pro wrestling techniques! Also, featured for the first time in the series, Travis can now use his Death Glove to activate a variety of skills, allowing for more strategic battles. Furthermore, you can now customize the new Skill Tree and try out different Death Glove Chip combinations to find the play style that works best for you. It’s the Galaxy vs. the Hood in a full-on war by proxy. Nintendo

Along with the news, SUDA51 tweeted some of the voice actors you can expect in No More Heroes III.

The wait is almost over! 8/27 release confirmed! Check out the first voice actor lineup announcement for No More Heroes 3!#NMH3 pic.twitter.com/kN6nOCgsXK — SUDA51/須田剛一 (@suda_51) February 17, 2021

Expect all of this and more when No More Heroes III releases on Aug. 27, 2021.