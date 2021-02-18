Splatoon 3 Announced for Switch

Among the most surprising reveals during today’s Nintendo Direct was Splatoon 3 being revealed for Nintendo Switch.
While very little was revealed, Nintendo confirmed they plan to release it sometime in 2021 and gave a small overview of the upcoming shooter.
In this new game in the Splatoon series, you’ll leave Inkopolis behind and head to a new region: the Splatlands. Its heart is a new city where battle-savvy Inklings and Octolings gather: Splatsville, also known as the “City of Chaos.” Splatoon 3 introduces various features to the action-shooter series, including weapons such as the bow-weapon, customization options and movement abilities to bring to the returning four-versus-four Turf Wars matches. More information about the full-fledged sequel coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022 will be revealed in the future.Nintendo