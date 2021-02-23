PixelJunk Raiders coming to Stadia on March 1

Q-Games is pleased to announce today that Stadia will be getting PixelJunk Raiders on March 1.

PixelJunk Raiders is the latest PixelJunk game from Q-Games. Those who have Stadia Pro will be able to get PixelJunk Raiders free of charge.

Here’s an overview of the game, via the latest blogpost of Google:

PixelJunk Raiders is the latest creation from the geniuses at Q-Games. Planet Tantal is under attack by fiendish aliens bent on harvesting the population’s life force! Shake off that hypersleep and slash, smash, raid, and rescue your way through hundreds of unique missions, all while unraveling the mystery of the enigmatic Keepers. It’s new, it’s exciting, and it’s Only on Stadia. Next week, you’ll be able to play it free with Stadia Pro. PixelJunk Raiders uses State Share to do some absolutely amazing things not quite like anything you’ve ever seen in a video game. We’ll be revealing much more about how it works later this week.

Check out below the announcement trailer:

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.