Octopath Traveler now available for Google Stadia

Google announced in this week’s Stadia Connect presentation that Octopath Traveler is now available for Stadia.

Octopath Traveler is a classic turn-based RPG that Square Enix released first for Switch in July 2018 and was later released on PC via Steam in June 2019. Sadly, there’s no word yet when the game will release on PS4 and Xbox One.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Eight travelers. Eight adventures. Eight roles to play. Embark on an epic journey across the vast and wondrous world of Orsterra and discover the captivating stories of each of the eight travelers. Key Features

– Play as eight different characters, each with their own stories to uncover and side quests to complete.

– Explore the enchanting yet perilous world of Orsterra, spanning eight vast regions and discover each character’s full story as their journey unfolds.

– Use each character’s distinctive abilities (Path Actions), skills and talents in frenetic battles.

– Enjoy the accessible yet deep turn-based combat battle system and break through enemy lines by identifying and targeting their weaknesses.

– Solve side quests and story scenarios in a few different ways and take decisions that shape your path.

– Experience visuals inspired by retro 2D RPGs with beautiful realistic elements set in a 3D world.

Check out the Octopath Traveler Stadia launch trailer: