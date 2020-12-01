PixelJunk Eden 2 for Switch launches December 10

Nintendo revealed via listing that PixelJunk Eden 2 will be released for Switch on December 10 via the eShop.
PixelJunk Eden 2 will feature both single and cooperative play. Gamers who have played the first PixelJunk Eden on PlayStation should definitely look forward to this one next week. It will retail for $14.99.
Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo:
From the mind of Baiyon, creative director and hypnotic soundscape composer, for both the award winning PixelJunk Eden and Eden Obscura, comes Eden 2, an exploration of life, color, and collaboration as Grimps reinvigorate and revitalize the world in a swath of luminescence, painting upon a lush canvas as they play.
Return to the spectacular, ever changing gardens of psychedelic sights and sounds as you cultivate new plants and biomes, collect pollen and help seeds sprout new exotic leaves and bloom flowers, all against a dynamic and vibrant backdrop of mellow, multi-hued visuals.
Swing and spin from silk threads, in both single and cooperative play as you and a partner pirouette around one another in brush-strokes of light and color in the world on your journey to collect the all important “Spectra,” the source of all life in the world.
Key Features
– New Grimps with added perks can be unlocked over time, providing new ways to play and experience these strange new worlds.
– Use a variety of different “spices” to improve pollen gathering, spend more time cultivating the gardens, as well as alter the world in mind bending ways!
– Relax to the synergetic beats and rhythms created especially for these kaleidoscopic, wonderful worlds.
– With a multitude of gardens to choose from and many different variants to each, Eden 2 provides countless hours of continuous play.
– An expansive and eclectic mix of ambient and sensory candy for your ears.