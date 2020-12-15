Hitman 3 Opening Cinematic trailer released

Hitman 3 Opening Cinematic trailer released
Due out in January 20, 2021

IO Interactive released today the opening cinematic for HITMAN 3, revealing the stakes of the journey as Agent 47 and Lucas Grey make their way to Dubai.

HITMAN 3 will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC on January 20, 2021. Additionally, a Switch version will also be available via cloud streaming technology.

Additionally, fans looking forward to the game can now pre-order the game to receive a Trinity Pack DLC, a celebration of the World of Assassination.

Here’s a brief overview of Hitman 3 via IO Interactive:

Death Awaits. Agent 47 returns in HITMAN 3, the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy.

Check out below the opening cinematic trailer for HITMAN 3:

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.

Mark Fajardo

Mark Fajardo has been the Editor-in-Chief of Just Push Start since 2009. His profession aside from being a videogame journalist is being a Registered Nurse. For those who would like to play with him, add him on PSN: JustPushStart or Xbox Live: MarkFajardo