HyperX Reveals New Products at CES 2021; Includes 60 Percent Keyboard and More

It shouldn’t surprise anyone, but this years digital CES has had a number of exciting twists and turns, with HyperX revealing new products and increasing availability.

Unsurprisingly, HyperX finally added a 60 percent keyboard to their line up. This was honestly eventually going to happen given the partnership they had with Ducky last year. Both keyboards sold out extremely fast, partly due to Ducky’s cult like following and limited nature, but it did show that there is a market for this keyboard size.

Alloy Origins 60 gaming keyboard is set to release on Feb. 22 for $100 on HyperX’s official site and has a number of exciting features. Right off the bat, taking a page from Ducky, there is an extremely stylized spacebar that looks like an oil spill. It looks like it would pair fairly well with the lights and make for a pretty center piece. Joining it is a full set of PBT keycaps, complete with secondary functions printed on the bottom. Finally, it sports HyperX’s popular Red switches, which gamers should be quite familiar with.

Along with the keyboard, HyperX added a new ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox to up your game. The dock includes two 1400mAH rechargeable batteries and the parts needed to connect them to the dock. This will be available via HyperX’s shop sometime in Feb. for just $40.

Finally, anyone looking to pick up the new HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset, Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset + 7.1 or Pulsefire Haste will be delighted to hear expanded offerings. These have already started to appear at different retailers, such as Best Buy, making it even easier to pick them up.