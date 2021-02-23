Final Fantasy XVI to be Action-Oriented; Includes Mode for Those Interested in the Story

Following in the footsteps of Final Fantasy XV and Final Fantasy VII Remake, Naoki Yoshida, Final Fantasy XVI producer, revealed some information about the upcoming RPG on Tokyo FM radio show One Morning.

Japanese site Games Talk published an overview, which Gematsu then translated as follows:

Final Fantasy XVI is quite action-oriented. It’s a Final Fantasy featuring story and action (What about players who aren’t good at action games?) We really want players to enjoy the story, so we’re preparing a mode for players who want to focus on story. Since we have quite the substantial support actions, we’re of course preparing something easy to operate and smooth to play. Don’t worry too much (players who aren’t good at action games.) I’m from the generation that has been playing the Final Fantasy series from the first game in real-time—I’m almost in my 50s. I think the Warriors of Light have grown up in their own worlds, so I want to create a world of Final Fantasy that those who know the good and bad of reality can also be passionate about. I believe there are certain hardships that are experienced when becoming an adult, so I want to make the main theme of this game something that those who grew up playing Final Fantasy and understand reality can still enjoy, get something out of, and think about. Games Talk overview of Naoki Yoshida’s conversation on One Morning, translated by Gematsu

For the most part none of this should be particularly surprising. Final Fantasy has been moving more to an action setting for a while and modes that cater to story focused players are slowly becoming common place. Still, it’s good to have some confirmation as we wait for Final Fantasy XVI‘s eventual PS5 release.