New Marvel’s Spider-Man Hot Toys Figure Revealed

Hot Toys has now announced a new figure from the highly acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man video game.



There have been many Marvel’s Spider-Man Hot Toys suits released, but this time you can get the Classic Suit. This is the suit Peter Parker uses at the very start of the game.



Hot Toys announced the new toy over on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement below.

“Begin your ultimate Big Apple adventure with Peter Parker in the classic outfit from the hugely popular Marvel’s Spider-man video game! The original classic suit, with contrasting colors and bright tone, is the ultimate tribute to the wall-crawler’s comic book history. It’s simple, elegant, and gorgeous.



Adding onto the strong Marvel’s Spider-Man lineup, Hot Toys team is excited to introduce the latest 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Classic Suit) collectible figure capturing Spidey’s look as of the start of the game, before it gets swapped out for the Advanced Suit.



The figure is skillfully crafted based on the Classic Suit in the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game, featuring a newly crafted masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable eye pieces to create different combinations of Spider-Man’s expressions; a specialized body with enhanced articulations allowing greater poseability; expertly tailored Spidey Classic suit following a blue and red color scheme with black spider emblem on chest; interchangeable hands for iconic postures; a wide variety of detailed accessories including a newspaper, a smart phone, web effect accessories, a Scorpion tail and stinger painted in metallic green as diorama accessory, specially designed city themed backdrop, and a dynamic figure stand for the full display set up.



Swing around with our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (Classic Suit) figure now!”

Marvel’s Spider-Man is out now for the PS4 and PS5 consoles.