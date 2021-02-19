Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout coming to Xbox this Summer

Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic announced today that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be coming to Xbox Series and Xbox One this Summer, alongside the Switch version.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout first debuted for PS4 and PC via Steam in August 2020. It was one of the most popular multiplayer games when it launched.

Here’s an overview of Fall Guys on Xbox, via Devolver Digital:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains! Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness. Leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest to claim the crown! – Massive Online Pandemonium – Dive into a series of ridiculous challenges and wild obstacle courses with masses of other competitors online, all with the hopes of making the cut and advancing to the next round of mayhem.

– Competitive and Cooperative – Shift between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges where the losing team all get eliminated!

– Comically Physical – Watch in delight as your fellow competitors bend, bounce, and bash their way to hilarious, physics-based failure!

– Delightfully Customizable – Fail in style with everything from fashionable pineapple couture to the latest in bunny hats available to customize your look in Fall Guys.

Check back with us soon for the definite release date for Fall Guys.