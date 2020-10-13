Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout getting Sonic the Hedgehog costume this week

Devolver Digital announced today that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will have some sort of a collaboration with Sega to bring a Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired costume on October 14.

The upcoming collaboration with Sega will be part of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’s second season that is set to premiere in October 8. Gamers can purchase the costume via the in-game store for 10 crowns.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains! Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness. Leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest to claim the crown! – Massive Online Pandemonium: Dive into a series of ridiculous challenges and wild obstacle courses with masses of other competitors online, all with the hopes of making the cut and advancing to the next round of mayhem. – Competitive & Cooperative: Shift between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges where the losing team all get eliminated! – Delightfully Customizable: Fail in style with everything from fashionable pineapple couture to the latest in bunny hats available to customize your look in Fall Guys.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.