Razer Takes $20 Off their Popular Huntsman Mini 60%

From now until Feb. 27, Razer is discounting their space saving Huntsman Mini 60% from $120 to just $99.99.

Unfortunately, this deal is limited to their black clicky optical switch model, meaning those looking for the white or linear optical switch will be out of luck. However, for the price, it’s a fantastic value for the keyboard itself.

With PBT keycaps they’re far more durable than traditional ABS keycaps and aluminum body ensures good durability. That, along with a removable USB-C cable makes it a very solid choice if you prefer that form factor. Gamers use to the traditional arrow keys or require the tenkey might not love it but even using mine off and on for a couple months has been an amazing experience.

Those interested can find the deal on Amazon or at Best Buy.